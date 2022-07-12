Players competing in Adidas 3SSB All-American Basketball Camp in Rock Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s a big basketball camp going on this week in Rock Hill.
It’s the Adidas 3SSB All-American Basketball Camp, where the players get to compete in tournaments and even learn from some elite athletes.
We are live from @RockHillSCCity for the @adidasUS 3SSB All-American Basketball Camp. These are 60 of the top #basketball players in the US. #3SSBChampionships @cherylbrayboy @WBTVKristenM @johncartee pic.twitter.com/l3gnTnSqM1— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) July 12, 2022
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the camp and got to hear from some of the players.
You may also like: Endangered crocodile species to be held at a North Carolina aquarium
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.