Fresh locally grown peaches used to make peach oatmeal cream pies

Fresh peaches locally grown used to make oatmeal cream pies The QC Kitchen takes a look at how these fresh peaches are used to make oatmeal pies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Things were just peachy in the QC Kitchen this morning!

Mary Jayne, owner and executive chef of Thoughtful Baking Company, joined the QC Kitchen to show us some peach cream pies.

The oatmeal cookies are used as the crust. Then, they’re filled with sweetened cream cheese and fresh Carolina peaches, and topped with oat streusel and a mini oatmeal cream pie.

Related: Bojangle’s or cake? ‘Is it Cake?’ contestant joins QC@3

These treats can be found at these four Charlotte area farmer’s markets:

Regional Farmers Market on Yorkmont Road

South End Farmers Market on South Boulevard

Davidson Farmers Market on South Main Street

Matthews Farmers Market on North Trade Street

Takes a look at how these fresh peaches are used to make oatmeal pies above!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.