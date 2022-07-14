Taking care of your hair during the summer months

How to take care of your hair during the summer Diana Pedro of Kenna Kunijo joined the show to give advice about taking care of your hair during the summer.

Some topics discussed were outdoor hair care including ways to take care of your hair while going to the pool or the beach.

Products that help maintain hair health brought by our guest:

Su milk - Contains SPF which protects hair color and hair from heat

Melu - Melu heat shield is a heat protectant help protect against hot tools.

Heart of glass - Is used for heat protectant and extensions

Oi milk - Is used as a heat protectant, moisturizer and detangler.



