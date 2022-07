"Grave Digger" truck at Monster Jam "Grave Digger" truck at Monster Jam (Feld Entertainment, Inc.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You know the names – Zombie! Grave Digger!

Monster Jam has rolled into the Queen City and they are getting ready for some action-packed shows this weekend.

QC Life’s Brian Stephenson got up close to those monster trucks at the Spectrum Center.

Checking out the trucks at Monster Jam Monster Jam is at the Spectrum Center this weekend.

