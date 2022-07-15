A pop-up skating rink is in Charlotte this weekend CLT Freeskate is hosting a pop-up event at Victoria Yards on Friday and Saturday from 3-11 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte’s biggest skate club is hosting a pop-up roller skating event this weekend in Uptown.

On Friday and Saturday from 3-11 p.m., you can skate outdoors at Victoria Yards near First Ward Park.

The event will also feature food trucks, beer and wine tasting, and activities for children.

The pop-up skating rink is part of the four-month long Summer Sessions Event at Victoria Yards, which runs from June 7 to Sept. 17.

Founder of CLT Freeskate David Simmons caught up with our crew to provide a little more information about the exciting event, as well as his organization in general.

