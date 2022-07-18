Learning about the Charlotte-based initiative, ‘The Crayon Project’ At the end of the summer, the club separates crayons by color, removes their wrappers and melts them down to make brand new crayons for kindergarten classes in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A UNC Charlotte student-led club, The Crayon Project promotes sustainability in the Charlotte community by collecting broken, soon-to-be-thrown-out crayons from around 40 local restaurants.

Mackenzie Smart, Founder and Current Media Officer of The Sustainable Development Goal Club, and Kylee Hughes, current president of the SDG Club, joined the QC@3 team to discuss more of the organization’s initiatives.

The program has gone on for two summers now.

The Crayon Project's current summer project (The Crayon Project / Instagram: @unccsdg)

At the end of the summer, the club separates crayons by color, removes their wrappers and melts them down to make brand new crayons for kindergarten classes in Charlotte.

The recipients last year were Newell Elementary and Niner Elementary at Amay James, where the club donated 159 packages. A package included eight different colored crayons, a coloring sheet and seed paper made from the crayon wrappers.

