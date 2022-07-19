Charlotte church to host ‘Back to School Bash’ with free supply giveaway

Teachers crowdsourcing supplies ahead of the school year A former teacher is publishing Amazon wish lists from fellow teachers in an effort to drum up donations. (Live 5)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The City of God Ministries Charlotte location plans to host a Back to School Bash for teachers and students in the community.

The event is scheduled for August 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. on 9280 Davidson Hwy, Concord, NC at the City of God Ministries Church.

Over the 2020-21 school year, teachers spent an average of $750 out of pocket for school supplies. The event aims to give local teachers free school supplies.

The event includes a Back-to-School Supply Giveaway for teachers and students in the community (City of God Ministries)

Some things to expect from the event include college readiness resources, a school safety talk with local law enforcement, and free food.

This event includes “a last call” open shop time at the end of the event for additional supplies.

Community members can also volunteer for the event using the QR code in the flyer.

Any questions about the event can contact Executive Pastor Rona Williams at 980-598-6850 or email at pw@cogmc.org.

For more information on being a part of the Back to School Bash visit The City of God Ministries website and Facebook page.

