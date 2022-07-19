Fighting food insecurity with hush puppies and chips & salsa Mac's Speed Shop and South Bound will be donating money spent on its hush puppies and chips and salsa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mac’s Speed Shop is finding a new way to fight food insecurity in North Carolina.

Starting July 20, all Mac’s Speed Shops will be charging $1 for unlimited hush puppies with the purchase of a meal.

For years, Mac’s has provided guests free hushpuppies on their tables, with SouthBound doing the same with free chips and salsa. But seeing much food go to waste at times, Mac’s Speed Shop announced a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

Proceeds from sales of these hushpuppies and chips and salsa will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina has provided food for over 950 partner agencies, distributing over 82 million pounds of food and other household items throughout its 24-county service region for nearly 40 years.

