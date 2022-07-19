Making hot honey fried chicken with Stoke Restaurant’s new executive chef

Meeting the new Executive Chef at Stoke Restaurant The restaurant has a heavy focus on local and regional ingredients, highlighting the flavors of the piedmont region.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef David Sears is the new executive chef of Charlotte Marriott City Center, which includes Stoke Restaurant and Coco & The Director.

Sears comes from Washington, DC and joined the team in May this year.

On QC Morning, Chef Sears made one of his new menu items, hot honey fried chicken. This comes with a wing, thigh, and leg, served with hot honey and berbere spice blend.

Chef David Sears from Stoke Charlotte @Marriott Uptown #CLT whipped up Hot Honey Fried Chicken in the QC Kitchen! The dish was so delicious it made @cherylbrayboy cry in delight! Check it out @QueensFeast July 22-31! #TuesdayMotivaton pic.twitter.com/w3A9L3jgeI — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) July 19, 2022

Stoke is taking part in Queen’s Feast, which runs from July 22 to July 31.

Whenever you have a chance to visit Stoke Restaurant, they offer validated parking in the Marriott City Center parking garage.

