Charlotte Peruvian Festival takes place this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte Peruvian Festival is happening this weekend for you and your family to learn about another culture and enjoy some good food.

QC@3 was joined by Martin Linares founder and organizer of the festival and Grace Castro of Grace’s Kitchen.

Charlotte currently has around 5,000 people of Peruvian background in the city. The festival, founded in 2018, takes place at Camp North End on July 14 from noon to 8 p.m.

The festival occurs at the same time as Peru’s 201 years of Independence from the Spanish Empire.

Admission to the festival is $7. Kids under 10 years old are free.

