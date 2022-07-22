Experts discuss feline disease impacting local animal shelters

Learning about feline panleukopenia Melissa Knicely and Dr. Julie Holifield of CMPD's Animal Care and Control joined the show to talk about how to keep pets healthy and safe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In recent weeks, cats in animal shelters have faced a potentially lethal disease: feline panleukopenia.

The illness has gotten serious enough that CMPD Animal Care and Control issued an urgent release saying that the facility is in a capacity for care crisis.

Melissa Knicely and Dr. Julie Hollifield joined the show to discuss the disease, including why it is so dangerous, how it spreads and how cats become at risk.

Dr. Hollifield also talked about how to protect your cats from the sickness.

One of the top things they say that you can do to help is to adopt. Volunteers are also needed to help clean cages and bowls, and also to help with laundry.

The shelter is currently holding an adoption fee special through the end of July.

To hear more about the disease facing our feline friends, listen to our full conversation above.

