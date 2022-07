Richard’s Bar-B-Q closing after nearly 40 years of serving the Rowan County community The restaurant is set to close on July 30.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Richard’s Bar-B-Q, a well-known restaurant in Rowan County, is closing its doors after more than 40 years of serving the community.

The restaurant is set to close on July 30.

WBTV’s Brian Stephenson talked to Owner Richard Monroe, employees and customers preparing to say their goodbyes.

