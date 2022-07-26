Managing Mega Millions! What you should do if you hit it big in the lottery Tuesday night, someone could become $810 million richer!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tuesday night, someone could become $810 million richer!

The Mega Millions jackpot is the fourth-largest one ever! If you win it all by yourself and take the cash value, you’ll walk away with $470 million. That’s still not a bad pay day.

So, in case any of us are the big winners, we wanted to go ahead and get some help with figuring out what to do.

Mark Henry with Alloy Wealth Management joined us with some tips for managing those massive lottery winnings!

You may also like: More people are buying a new home from just the floor plans

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.