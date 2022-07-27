Catawba River cleanup happening Thursday It’s a partnership between Recover Brands and the Catawba Riverkeeper as part of Plastic Free July.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thursday is an important day for one of our area’s bodies of water.

The Catawba River cleanup is happening Thursday, July 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Those wishing to participate will meet at Recover Brands, located at 1518 Bryant St., in Charlotte.

Founder and president Bill Johnston stopped by to talk more about the initiative.

