How to make the perfect espresso martini

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Here’s how to spice up your coffee … later in the day!

Ron Oleksa, the mixologist at Link & Pin, showed us how to make both an espresso and tiramisu martini.

To try the espresso martini yourself, you’ll need:

1.5 oz. Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

2 oz. Social House Vodka

0.5 oz. Kahlua

0.25 oz. Demerara Syrup

3 dashes chocolate bitters

3 espresso beans for garnish

