How to make the perfect espresso martini

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Here’s how to spice up your coffee … later in the day!
Ron Oleksa, the mixologist at Link & Pin, showed us how to make both an espresso and tiramisu martini.
The team at @linkandpin wowing us with espresso and tiramisu martinis! Mary said “I am drinking tiramisu!” pic.twitter.com/cldvBBuHtb— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) July 27, 2022
To try the espresso martini yourself, you’ll need:
- 1.5 oz. Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
- 2 oz. Social House Vodka
- 0.5 oz. Kahlua
- 0.25 oz. Demerara Syrup
- 3 dashes chocolate bitters
- 3 espresso beans for garnish
You may also like: Creating ice cream treats with Scoop N’ Swirl
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.