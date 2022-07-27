How to make the perfect espresso martini

Here’s how to spice up your coffee … later in the day!

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Here’s how to spice up your coffee … later in the day!

Ron Oleksa, the mixologist at Link & Pin, showed us how to make both an espresso and tiramisu martini.

To try the espresso martini yourself, you’ll need:

  • 1.5 oz. Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
  • 2 oz. Social House Vodka
  • 0.5 oz. Kahlua
  • 0.25 oz. Demerara Syrup
  • 3 dashes chocolate bitters
  • 3 espresso beans for garnish

