Smile! Things to consider before getting braces

Things to consider before getting braces Dr. Sam Burrow joined the show to discuss things to consider when getting braces, and the benefits of Invisalign and traditional braces.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Getting braces soon or know someone getting some?

Dr. Sam Burrow, Partner of Burrow, Welchel Culp Orthodontics joined QC@3 to discuss braces and why some people are are opting for Invisalign over traditional braces.

He lays out the pros and cons and the benefits of each. He also discusses what adults should think about if they’re getting braces and the length of time to correct your teeth.

St. Judge is also partnered with Burrow, Welchel Culp Orthodontics and will be giving away a $5,000 gift card. Buy your St. Jude Tickets now!

You might also like: How to find the perfect shade of lipstick

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.