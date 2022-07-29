Skiptown is hosting a summer splash spectacular dog pool party this weekend The Charlotte dog bar is hosting a pool party for dogs on Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte is a city filled with bars and breweries, and one is hosting a doggy pool party this weekend.

Skiptown is hosting its ‘Summer Splash Spectacular’ this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its South End location.

Skiptown is a hub for pets and their parents, and offers daycare, boarding, grooming and home services, on top of having an off-leash dog park and bar.

This weekend the business will have its sprinklers and splash pad on all day, and will have a foam machine, and of course, pools for dogs to play in.

The full beer and cocktail list will also be available for pet parents.

Here our interview with Skiptown’s Joe Recomendes to learn more about the event.

