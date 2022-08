What does a recession really mean? Talks of a recession have been all over the news for months.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Talks of a recession have been all over the news for months.

Will it happen, or won’t it? Are we already in one?

We’re going to make it easy this morning.

Mark Vitner is the managing director and senior economist for Wells Fargo. He talked with us about what constitutes a recession, as well as what one means for our day-to-day lives.

