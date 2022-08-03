Charlotte’s Around the Crown 10k is right around the corner

Training for the Around the Crown 10k race The race will be held this September in Uptown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Around the Crown 10k is only about a month away, and runners across the Queen City are gearing up for the race.

Brian Mister, the race director, and Lisa Landrum, a coach at Forward Motion, joined the show to discuss the race and what participants should know about the event itself, as well as how to train for it.

The 10k race winds through the streets of Uptown and also incorporates the I-277 loop around Charlotte.

Around the Crown has partnered with Forward Motion to help develop training plans that participants can use to prepare and get in shape for the race.

To hear more about how to train and what to expect at the race, listen to our conversation with Mister and Landrum above.

