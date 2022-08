NASCAR’s Kyle Petty talks new book, new member of the family He talked about his new book, “Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When you talk about NASCAR royalty, the first name that pops into your brain is probably Petty.

That’s why we were so excited to have Kyle Petty in the studio!

He talked about his new book, “Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing,” and the newest addition to the legendary family!

