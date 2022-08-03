Tosco Music is hosting an open mic night Wednesday night Tosco Music typically holds an open mic night on the first Wednesday of each month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether you’re looking for an entertaining night out or are an aspiring musician looking for a place to play, then Tosco Music is a place you should check out.

Typically, Tosco Music hosts an open mic night on the first Wednesday of each month.

Performers can begin signing up at 7 p.m., with slots being given out on a first-come basis.

Open mic nights start with an open singalong circle before those who have signed up take the stage.

Executive Director John Tosco joined the show to talk about the event.

You can see highlights from the last open mic party here.

