Creating a peaches and burrata salad with The Ballantyne’s Chef Charles Gardiner

Peaches and burrata You can make this peaches and burrata salad at home. (Source: The Ballantyne)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - He’s competing in the NCRAL Chef Showdown and he’s also cooking for us!

The Ballantyne’s Charles Gardiner is showing us how to make a peaches and burrata salad.

Ingredients:

Peaches ripe 1 ea

Arugula 4 oz

Lemon

Olive oil

Fresh burrata - recommend Siano, a local Charlotte company for the freshest

Balsamic reduction

Maldon salt

Peppermill with black pepper

Shaved prosciutto, 4 slices

Turbinado sugar (sugar in the raw)

Vidalia onion 1 ea

For the onion:

Cut in half and leave just a small amount of the root to hold together. Peel and toss onion halves in a generous amount of olive oil salt and pepper and place flat side down on a baking sheet

Roast onions in a 400-degree oven until tender all the way through and caramelized, approximately 45 minutes

Remove from the oven and cut each half into four long slices through the root

For the peach:

Cut peach in half and coat with turbinado. Brulé using a torch or oven set on broil function. For the torch ensure you move the torch quickly to avoid burning. With the oven, it should only take one to two minutes; don’t turn your back on it

To assemble the salad:

Cut burrata in half and place creamy side up on a plate. Sprinkle with Maldon salt and fresh cracked pepper

Place peach and onion next to the burrata

Dress arugula with lemon juice and olive oil and place a couple of piles around the plate

Place pieces of shaved prosciutto on top of the salad

Drizzle with balsamic reduction and serve

