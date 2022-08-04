Creating a peaches and burrata salad with The Ballantyne’s Chef Charles Gardiner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - He’s competing in the NCRAL Chef Showdown and he’s also cooking for us!
The Ballantyne’s Charles Gardiner is showing us how to make a peaches and burrata salad.
Ingredients:
- Peaches ripe 1 ea
- Arugula 4 oz
- Lemon
- Olive oil
- Fresh burrata - recommend Siano, a local Charlotte company for the freshest
- Balsamic reduction
- Maldon salt
- Peppermill with black pepper
- Shaved prosciutto, 4 slices
- Turbinado sugar (sugar in the raw)
- Vidalia onion 1 ea
For the onion:
- Cut in half and leave just a small amount of the root to hold together. Peel and toss onion halves in a generous amount of olive oil salt and pepper and place flat side down on a baking sheet
- Roast onions in a 400-degree oven until tender all the way through and caramelized, approximately 45 minutes
- Remove from the oven and cut each half into four long slices through the root
For the peach:
- Cut peach in half and coat with turbinado. Brulé using a torch or oven set on broil function. For the torch ensure you move the torch quickly to avoid burning. With the oven, it should only take one to two minutes; don’t turn your back on it
To assemble the salad:
- Cut burrata in half and place creamy side up on a plate. Sprinkle with Maldon salt and fresh cracked pepper
- Place peach and onion next to the burrata
- Dress arugula with lemon juice and olive oil and place a couple of piles around the plate
- Place pieces of shaved prosciutto on top of the salad
- Drizzle with balsamic reduction and serve
