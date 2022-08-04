A local brewery is celebrating its anniversary with a mac and cheese competition Pilot Brewing will celebrate its fourth anniversary with a mac and cheese competition this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This weekend Pilot Brewing will celebrate its fourth anniversary, and will do so in style.

Anniversary festivities run Friday-Sunday, and include charity benefits, a live band, food and product trucks, and an art auction.

The celebration will also include a secret beer release on Saturday, as well as a mac and cheese competition.

One of the participants in the mac and cheese cookoff dropped by the QC Kitchen to give us an early sampling.

Pilot Brewing’s Rachael Hudson and Mac’d Vegan’s Robin Chavis came by to talk more about the events planned this weekend.

