Checking out Salted Melon, one of South End’s newest eateries Salted Melon Market and Eatery recently opened in Charlotte’s South End. So, QC Morning went to check it out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s a new spot to grab a bite to eat, whether you’re sitting down for lunch or getting something to take home and make.

Salted Melon Market and Eatery recently opened in Charlotte’s South End. So, QC Morning went to check it out.

Salted Melon opens at 7 a.m. during the week and 8 a.m. on weekends.

You may also like: Creating a peaches and burrata salad with The Ballantyne’s Chef Charles Gardiner

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.