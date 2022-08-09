Delicious treat: Learning to make vegan funnel cakes These vegan funnel cakes are made with all-purpose flour, Golden sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and a splash of vanilla

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Want to try a new delicious treat?

On QC@3, we learned a new recipe with chemist/owner of Funnel to Heaven, Angel Tarrier.

She taught us how to make vegan raspberry and cream funnel cake. They’re made with all-purpose flower, golden sugar, baking powder, baking soda and a splash of vanilla.

National Raspberries N’ Cream Day is observed on August 7 annually in the United States. The raspberry season is at its peak around this time in the northern hemisphere, which is why you can’t afford to miss out on celebrating this day.

