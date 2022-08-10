Chocolate, graham cracker and marshmallow: Making s’more waffles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In honor of National S’mores Day in the United States, we have been whipping up s’mores recipes all day.
This morning Sunflower Baking Company came by and helped us make some whoopie pies, and this afternoon, Chef Micheal Taylor of Luxury Foods Catering joined us to make s’mores waffles.
Taylor specializes in brunches, but also cooks for some Carolina Panthers players and offers cooking classes and meal preps.
The ingredients and cooking utensils needed for the s’mores waffles are below.
Ingredients/utensils:
- Waffle batter Mix
- Waffle machine
- Wisk
- Plates
- Bowls
- S’mores mix
