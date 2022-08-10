‘Feast for Good’ providing meals to patients battling cancer In 2018, founder Kristi Martin was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and sent directly to the hospital for intensive chemotherapy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Have you ever been in a situation where someone in your family - maybe yourself - was really sick?

Or perhaps your family was going through a difficult situation, and you had a group of people come together and bring you meals?

It’s one less thing to have to think about during those tough times and that’s the idea behind an organization called Feast for Good.

In 2018, founder Kristi Martin was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and sent directly to the hospital for intensive chemotherapy.

Soon after, she learned she needed a bone marrow stem transplant, which she got in April 2019.

At the time of diagnosis, Martin was the owner of FEAST Food Tours and Culinary Events. A support system rallied behind her and her husband, with the local culinary and hospitality communities providing food.

Now, she’s paying that back.

Martin joined us to talk more about her initiative.

