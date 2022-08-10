Looking to bring a new pet home? The Humane Society of Charlotte can help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve been thinking that you may want to bring a new pet home, you’re going to want to look at the Humane Society of Charlotte.
Select animals are available with $50 off their adoption fee. Every adoption will get a Hills adoption goodie bag which includes a free month of preventatives and a free trial bag of Hills Science Diet food
Meg Doherty with the Humane Society stopped by to tell us more about its effort to get forever homes for these four-legged friends.
