Looking to bring a new pet home? The Humane Society of Charlotte can help Meg Doherty with the Humane Society stopped by to tell us more about its effort to get forever homes for these four-legged friends.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve been thinking that you may want to bring a new pet home, you’re going to want to look at the Humane Society of Charlotte.

Select animals are available with $50 off their adoption fee. Every adoption will get a Hills adoption goodie bag which includes a free month of preventatives and a free trial bag of Hills Science Diet food

