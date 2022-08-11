App rewards you for checking out Charlotte area businesses The idea is to get people to explore the city and try new areas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We all fall into that routine at some point of always going to the same spot to grab a drink, get a bite to eat or grab some coffee.

Now, there’s a new app that’s based here in Charlotte that encourages and rewards you for branching out.

The Hopp App acts as an interactive platform that rewards users for supporting local businesses.

Anytime you visit a local brewery, cocktail bar, wine bar, taproom or coffee shop, you can scan the Hopp QR code and earn rewards from local businesses all over town.

The idea is to get people to explore the city and try new areas. Hopp locations range from Statesville to Rock Hill.

Tanner Brooks joined us to talk more about this app that rewards you for keeping it local!

