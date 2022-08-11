Camp North End businesses to host weeklong school supply drive

Camp North End businesses are putting on a school supply drive From Aug. 13-20, Camp North End businesses will be accepting school supply donations for North End Community public schools.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The start of school is right around the corner for many districts in the Charlotte area, and others have already begun the new school year.

To help with back-to-school costs, several Camp North End businesses are serving as drop-off locations for school supplies.

The school supply drive will run from Aug. 13-20, and will be hosted by pop-up art company The Broken Crayon.

Donation bins and volunteers will be on-site, as will music, free art activities and more.

Many of the businesses are offering special discounts or supply matches to those who donate, which you can find below.

Kadeeja Janneh, a marketing associate at Camp North End, joined the show to tell us more.

Drop Off Locations:

Free Range Bar

Lokal by Hygge

Dupp & Swat

Drop Off Locations with Special Offerings:

Annie Fair Design – Will match all donated supplies

Babe & Butcher – 10% off with a donation

Black Moth Bars – 10% off with a donation

Bleu Barn – 10% off with a donation

eXplicit Salon – Donates $1 for every item donated

Grow: A Plant Shop– 10% off with a donation

Good Postage – 15% off with a donation

Popbar – 20% off with a donation

Wentworth & Fenn – 20% off with a donation

Special Offerings:

That’s Novel Books – Offering 10% off the young readers’ section (Kindergarten to age 18) on Aug. 13

Additionally, throughout the week Camp North End will also be teaming up with the North End Community Coalition (NECC) to collect supplies to distribute to families of students K-12 as they prepare for the new school year. Those interested in making a donation directly, can visit this link.

