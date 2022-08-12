Understanding the impact online food challenges has on kids As kids are gaining access to social media at younger ages, these trends could be harmful to their relationship with food.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In an age where nearly everyone has access to social media, it’s important to know what children are seeing and how that affects them.

Something as simple as a viral food challenge can be harmful, one specialist says.

Christy Maloney, an eating disorders specialist at Enhance Nutrition Associates, joined the show to talk about the mental impacts that such videos can have.

She also talked about beneficial ways to teach kids about nutrition and a healthy diet.

To hear the full conversation with Maloney, listen to our segment above.

You can also learn more by visiting @eatingdisorder.dietitian and @charlotte_dietitians on Instagram.

