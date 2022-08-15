CCU QB Grayson McCall making big moves on and off the field McCall has signed a deal with Darlington Raceway, marking the first NIL deal that brings the racing world and the college football world together.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Grayson McCall is from Indian Trail and he played at Porter Ridge High School from 2015 to 2019.

As quarterback, he helped lead the team to three straight state playoff appearances. He made all-conference teams during his career, and he threw for over 3,800 yards while rushing for more than 3,000.

Now as the quarterback at Coastal Carolina University he’s led the Chanticleers to a 20-2 record over the last two seasons and is ranked among the top Division I players in the country.

With statistics like that, college athletes now have the opportunity to grow their own brands.

It’s called NIL, or Name Image Likeness.

Essentially, college athletes are able to partner with brands and get paid for the use of their name, image or likeness as long as they don’t violate pay-for-play rules.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership.

McCall has signed a deal with Darlington Raceway, marking the first NIL deal that brings the racing world and the college football world together.

We recently got the chance to talk to McCall about this partnership and his time on the field.

