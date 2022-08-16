Girl Scouts unveil a new cookie you can only buy online: Raspberry Rally Tuesday, the Girl Scouts revealed an all-new flavor that will be hitting the lineup in the coming season. It’s called Rasberry Rally!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re already looking forward to the lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. Here’s why.

Who doesn’t love a good Thin Mint? Good news. The Girls Scouts say the new cookie will be a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in chocolate.

New Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookie (Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA))

Here’s the catch! Raspberry Rally will be available nationwide but will only be sold online - the first for a Girl Scout Cookie.

“Through our Cookie Program, our Girl Scouts are acquiring life and business lessons that position them for success in the future,” said Tayuanee Dewberry, CEO of the Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council. “Each purchase literally powers adventures and experiences that shape them into strong women who will lead our community and our country in the near future.”

The announcement sent to QC Life goes on to say that every purchase of the online-exclusive story goes to support local Girl Scouts “who are helping make our world a better place.”

