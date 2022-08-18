Managing the transition to college as classes start back up

Managing the transition to a college campus With all the boxes to check and people moving in at the same time, the transition to campus can be overwhelming.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Colleges and universities around the country have returned to class in recent days, and Johnson C. Smith University is no exception.

The school began its fall semester earlier this week on Aug. 15.

The first week on campus can be challenging for many students, but there are some ways to get through it and kick off a successful academic year.

JCSU’s Dr. Davida Haywood joined the show to discuss the first week of classes, as well as activities open to students to help them network with others, as well as to help in the classroom.

