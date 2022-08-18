Making sangria to celebrate National Pinot Noir Day Bartender Russ Johnson showed us his recipe for this refreshing summer beverage.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thursday is National Pinot Noir Day, and what better way to enjoy it on a summer day than with a pitcher of sangria?

It is National Pinot Noir Day! But instead of just pouring a glass, we asked @bartender_russ to whip up some sangria! His recipe at 9:40am on QC Morning! pic.twitter.com/SPdy4JQU1F — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) August 18, 2022

