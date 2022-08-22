Back to school! Field trips for home schoolers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Many kids are back in the classroom or getting ready to return but some kids are staying closer to home to hit the books with homeschooling.

While they might be skipping out on grabbing the bus, there’s a group that is getting the kids out to explore Charlotte and beyond.

QC@3 was joined by Heidi Willis, founder of “Not Home” Schoolers.

The group is a Facebook group for homeschoolers to connect for field trip opportunities.

There are over 2,000 families who have gone to plays, museums, ballets, dissection classes, farms, historic sites, traveling art exhibits and more.

It is based out of Charlotte but has no limit on where to explore.

