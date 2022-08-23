Trying the new ‘Raspberry Rally’ Girl Scout cookie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Girl Scouts just announced a new cookie - Raspberry Rally.
This thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating.
The new cookie will be offered during the 2023 cookie season, but will only be available online.
Olive Gordon is a Girl Scout Junior. She joined us to talk more about this intriguing new cookie flavor.
Wow! @MaryKingTV and @WBTVKristenM were named honorary Girl Scouts by Olive and the @GSHNC! pic.twitter.com/yoA2CRRTR8— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) August 23, 2022
