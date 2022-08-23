Yum? Trying the new TikTok 'Dirty Soda' trend Dirty Soda made with Coke, coconut creamer, and lime juice is a deliciously indulgent soda shoppe style drink

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In June, QC@3 tried the ‘healthy coke’ that went viral on TikTok, which is mixing sparkling water and balsamic vinegar.

Let’s just say, it wasn’t great.

Now a new trend is sweeping across the internet called “dirty soda.”

Dirty Soda is made with Coke, coconut creamer, and lime juice, and is a deliciously indulgent soda shoppe style drink served over ice and perfect for sipping on a hot summer day or as a dessert treat!

According to Taste of Home, the concept of mixing sodas and cream is not a new concept but was modernized in Utah with soda lounges like Swig and Sodalicious.

Here are the instructions:

1. Fill a large glass almost all the way with ice.

2. Pour in the Coke, followed by the creamer and lime juice and stir to combine.

3. Garnish with a lime slice and maraschino cherry if desired.

