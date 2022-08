President Biden's loan forgiveness plan Financial planner and partner at Spaugh Dameron Tenny, LLC details how to qualify for financial assistance.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A historic announcement on student loans was announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden.

The announcement planned to forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans.

QC@3 was joined by Shane Tenny, a certified financial planner at Spaugh Dameron Tenny LLC.

Also Read: North Carolina woman swims the English Channel

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.