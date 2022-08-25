Annual African American Golf Expo and Forum promotes golf inclusivity

The African-American Golf Expo and Forum is being held this weekend The second annual African American Golf Expo and Forum is happening this weekend in Concord.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Golfers of color unite! The second annual African American golf expo and forum is coming to Charlotte August 27th through 31st.

The four-and-a-half-day event gives attendees of color access to the business of golf through three networking events, career fair, breakout sessions and more.

The 2021 expo held 400 registered participants, making 700 of total participation. The event had a $700,000 economic impact on the Atlanta, Ga economy.

Several golf experts will be in attendance. Seven golf industry CEOs are scheduled to come. The expo is celebrating golf legend Dr. Charles Sifford’s 100th birthday as well.

