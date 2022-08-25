Bite this: Desserts disguised as vegan superfoods

Making healthy treats with Raw Bites by Risa All Raw Bite products are vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and refined sugar-free.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Need a guilt free sugar fix? Raw Bites By Risa is a healthy alternative to their highly processed counterparts. All the products are vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and refined sugar free.

The charm of the bites is that they look great on the outside with all the superfood goodness on the inside. The company uses a range of superfoods such as beetroot, spirulina, moringa, maca, reishi, ashwagandha, lucuma, hemp and more. Bites like Blue bounty bites, an almond joy lookalike, are high in protein and iron.

Marisa Bromell, owner of Raw Bites By Risa, alwayed loved vegan baking. After spending a few years in Asia, Marisa started the business with an inspiration for raw nutrition from Southeast Asia.

The bites can be ordered on https://www.rawbitesbyrisa.com/ with scheduled pickup options at the South End commercial kitchen or retailers selling the products around Charlotte.

