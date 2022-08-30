Create Together: Nonprofits support creative opportunities for all

ARTS UPTOWN FARMERS MARKET Arts+ and Uptown Farmers Market provides a expressive outlet for anyone willing to show their artsy side.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Art+ at Uptown Farmers Market, a free monthly event at Uptown Farmers Market is in full swing and anyone can join in the artsy activities.

Art+ is an arts education nonprofit that makes art available to all ages, skill sets, and backgrounds.

Arts+ and Uptown Farmers Market provides an expressive outlet for anyone willing to show their artsy side. Arts+ has activities at the Uptown Farmers Market on 300 S. Davidson St. from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the first of each Saturday through the end of 2022.

“We want to engage with neighbors of all backgrounds,” says Devlin McNeil, Arts+ President and Executive Director. “You don’t need to have any artistic experience to participate in the activities, nor do you need to have an existing relationship with Arts+.”

Monthly art gatherings have helped maintain public community for Arts+. Since its start in 1965, Art+ continues to grow in community and creativity with their move from Spirit Square last September to a 7,300 space inside the Children & Family Services Center next month.

The next class begins on Sept. 3. Check out other dates and other community events on Arts Plus | Arts+ at Uptown Farmer’s Market.

