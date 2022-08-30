Curve and Claw: Workout with a furry friend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Get a workout in with a furry partner in “Kitten Yoga” with the Humane Society of Charlotte. You can meet kittens from HSC while gently moving and stretching in a yoga class.

On Aug 20, HSC’s first class was a huge success with over 50 people in attendance. There were six adoptable kittens, and four were adopted that day. Sana of BODYaSana, an exercise community, was the yoga instructor for the day and will join future classes.

The second class is scheduled for September 17 from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Register online at Kitten Yoga at HSC - Humane Society of Charlotte.

