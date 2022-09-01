15 years later: App State upsetting Michigan creates lifetime memories on, off the field The Sept. 1, 2007, game against Michigan became one of the biggest upsets in college football history.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In just a couple of days, the App State Mountaineers will kick off their football season against UNC.

But ask any App State fan and they’ll tell you there is no bigger game than the one played 15 years ago Thursday.

The Sept. 1, 2007, game against Michigan became one of the biggest upsets in college football history.

However, for the players on the field, like Gastonia’s Julian Rauch who kicked the game-winning field goal, and for the fans who made the long trip, like WBTV’s David Whisenant and his son Kyle, it was more than just a game.

Where were you 15 years ago today? I’ll never forget where I was. What a day! @AppState_FB @appstate pic.twitter.com/xQJRRo70F5 — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) September 1, 2022

As QC Life’s Brian Stephenson found out, it was about creating memories that will last a lifetime.

