Historic Rural Hill hosting Battle of Charlotte Living History event In September 1780, the Battle of Charlotte was fought at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse at the corner of Trade and Tryon streets.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We are taking a step back in time for a little bit - back to the Revolutionary War.

This weekend, you can experience what it was like to be there.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at Historic Rural Hill in Huntersville ahead of this weekend’s Battle of Charlotte Living History event.

It’s running from Saturday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m. to Sunday, Sept. 5, at 5 p.m. at the park, located at 4431 Neck Road in Huntersville.

