What’s Cooking? The Carolina Haitian Food Festival is serving up food and culture

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Prep your tastebuds for the Carolina Haitian Food Festival! This Saturday delight in the second annual event of Haitian culture and food in the Carolinas.

Ms. Didi’s Caribbean Kitchen, an authentic Haitian Caribbean restaurant, will be a part of the festival this year. The mother-daughter duo is in the west end city. One of their dishes is Pate’ Kode, a Haitian-style empanada. These empanadas are made with different doughs and flavors. They can be filled with spicy smoked herring, chicken, and vegetables.

General tickets are $25, VIP is $75, and kids are $10. Enjoy Haitian culture and food today!

