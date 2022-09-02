Drab dorm room? This plant shop gives college students a décor outlet

Learning about dorm-friendly plants The Cactus Club offered advice on which plants could be suitable for college dorm rooms.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Add some green to your dorm room with the Cactus Club. This locally owned mobile plant shop provides all sorts of low-maintenance succulents and plants to bring some life into your living space.

This woman-owned business started in 2017 with pop-up shops and grew to a more prominent location in Plaza Midwood today.

You can choose from various plants such as Sansevieria family (lots of different varieties), ZZ Plant, Cactus, Aloe, Pothos, Aglaonema, and Peperomia.

Paint your room green by buying plants online at Plants – Cactus Club Co (itsthecactusclub.com) or visit 909 Central Ave Suite 1 Charlotte NC 28204.

