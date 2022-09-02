Freestyling: Violinist creates immersive experiences

Charlotte is Creative introduces us to musician LP7 LP7 is a Charlotte-based violinist, singer/songwriter and musician.

LP7 is a violinist, singer/songwriter, and currently traveler.

A producer of soulful electronic dance music (EDM), she fuses chord progressions and live music elements, creating hip-hop and R&B finishes.

LPZ was musically inclined from early childhood with writing songs at 10. At 14, she recorded her first single and later went on to sing and play violin in the group Speak Life. She went on to college and obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Music with a violin concentration in 2020.

You can learn more about LP7 and buy her music at CREATIVES TO WATCH IN ‘22: LP7 - Charlotte is Creative.

