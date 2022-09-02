Hogwarts in Gastonia! Fall under the spell of the ‘Magic of Science’ at The Schiele Museum

Attendees will enjoy an enchanted evening that’s complete with potions, magical creatures, a character costume contest, and more.

Fall under the spell of the ‘Magic of Science’ at The Schiele Museum The Schiele Museum is hosting the “Magic of Science” on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Imagine going to science class at Hogwarts, but you only have to go to Gastonia.

The Schiele Museum is hosting the “Magic of Science” on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy an enchanted evening that’s complete with potions, magical creatures, a character costume contest, and more.

Wizards of all ages are welcome and costumes are encouraged!

The cost is $10 for museum members and $12 for non-members in advance. It’s $18 at the door.

Before the magic begins, museum program specialist Hannah Salemi talked with us more about what will certainly be a magical evening!

