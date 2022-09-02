Labor Day weekend: Plenty of events happening to mark the unofficial end of summer

Despite other cancellations, Duke’s Mayo Bowl still a go at Bank of America Stadium The Duke's Mayo Classic is happening Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s the unofficial end of summer, but the Charlotte area is ready to see the season out in style.

It’s the long Labor Day holiday weekend and there are plenty of events taking place, from the 100th edition of a great college football rivalry, to a race that takes runners across Interstate 277.

Here’s a look at what’s ahead for this Labor Day weekend.

Friday, Sept. 2

Matthews Alive Labor Day Festival

Held at the corner of John and Trade streets in historic downtown Matthews, N.C., this four-day festival features a parade on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., Small Shops, music, shopping, rides and more!

Saturday, Sept. 3

Duke’s Mayo Classic and FanFest

The tailgate before the 100th anniversary of the Aggie-Eagle Classic will take place at Romare Bearden Park, located one block from Bank of America Stadium, from 12 to 6 p.m.

Kickoff for the big game at Bank of America Stadium is at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Around the Crown 10K

Runners across the Queen City are gearing up for the race, which kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and takes participants across I-277. Don’t forget the post-race party at NoDa Brewing at 10:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 5

Charlotte Labor Day Parade

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and will run down North Tryon Street from 9th Street through the Square, turning onto 3rd Street, then turning onto College Street to end.

WBTV’s news partners at Axios Charlotte have a list of more events happening across the Queen City.

